PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 22 persons, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.
Indicted were:
• Alexys Couch, 23, Indianapolis, Ind., for possession of fentanyl, a second-degree felony.
• Brittany Brown, 28, Louisville, Ky., for aggravated possession of drugs (psilocyn), a third-degree felony.
• Tricia Brown, 44, Springfield, for theft from a person in a protected class and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, each a third-degree felony. She allegedly stole jewelry, coins, gift cards and other property from a person in a protected class on June 14 and stole a handgun from the same owner.
• Chris Carlisle, 29, Paulding, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly threatened another person on Nov. 8 and possessed a firearm, which is prohibited due to his previous felony conviction.
• Jonathan Shepherd, 30, Fort Wayne, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Heshima Stevenson, 22, Detroit, Mich., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Wyatt Altaffer, 19, Bryan, for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, each a fourth-degree felony.
• David Emerick, 53, unknown address, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 4 after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.
• Christopher Hitchcock, 46, Edgerton, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Thomas McMichael, 32, Cecil, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he stole a vehicle on Oct. 16.
• Brett Miller, 30, Paulding, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 6 he caused physical harm to a household member, having been convicted of domestic violence previously.
• Ashley Perkins, 35, Paulding, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly trespassed in a residence on Nov. 7 and possessed a stolen vehicle and identifying information of another person.
• Lyndell Ramos, 35, Paulding, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 25 after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.
• Franklin Atkinson, 62, Paulding, for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jennifer Bryant, 31, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Kristen Gipple, 19, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jennifer Hines, 52, Sherwood, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly caused damage to Paulding County Jail property on May 25.
• Don Major, 18, Detroit, Mich., for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher Malone, 29, Decatur, Ind., for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Nicholas Smith, 21 Indianapolis, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Barry Watson, 32, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Joe Suarez, 38, Oakwood, for a violation of his sexual offender registration, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to notify authorities of his change of address as a requirement of his sexual offender status.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.