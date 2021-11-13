PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 22 persons, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.

Indicted were:

• Alexys Couch, 23, Indianapolis, Ind., for possession of fentanyl, a second-degree felony.

• Brittany Brown, 28, Louisville, Ky., for aggravated possession of drugs (psilocyn), a third-degree felony.

• Tricia Brown, 44, Springfield, for theft from a person in a protected class and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, each a third-degree felony. She allegedly stole jewelry, coins, gift cards and other property from a person in a protected class on June 14 and stole a handgun from the same owner.

• Chris Carlisle, 29, Paulding, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly threatened another person on Nov. 8 and possessed a firearm, which is prohibited due to his previous felony conviction.

• Jonathan Shepherd, 30, Fort Wayne, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.

• Heshima Stevenson, 22, Detroit, Mich., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.

• Wyatt Altaffer, 19, Bryan, for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon, each a fourth-degree felony.

• David Emerick, 53, unknown address, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 4 after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

• Christopher Hitchcock, 46, Edgerton, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.

• Thomas McMichael, 32, Cecil, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he stole a vehicle on Oct. 16.

• Brett Miller, 30, Paulding, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 6 he caused physical harm to a household member, having been convicted of domestic violence previously.

• Ashley Perkins, 35, Paulding, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly trespassed in a residence on Nov. 7 and possessed a stolen vehicle and identifying information of another person.

• Lyndell Ramos, 35, Paulding, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 25 after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

• Franklin Atkinson, 62, Paulding, for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jennifer Bryant, 31, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Kristen Gipple, 19, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Jennifer Hines, 52, Sherwood, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly caused damage to Paulding County Jail property on May 25.

• Don Major, 18, Detroit, Mich., for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

• Christopher Malone, 29, Decatur, Ind., for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

• Nicholas Smith, 21 Indianapolis, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Barry Watson, 32, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Joe Suarez, 38, Oakwood, for a violation of his sexual offender registration, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to notify authorities of his change of address as a requirement of his sexual offender status.

