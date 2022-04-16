PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 16 persons, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.

Indicted were:

• Dana Treesh, 39, Latty, for aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a third-degree felony.

• Amanda Diaz, 41, 14487 Power Dam Road, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

• Zachary Fisher, 24, Cecil, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.

• Melinda Gonzales, 37, address unknown, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony.

• Ashley Grond, 35, Bryan, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.

• Brandon Ruffing, 33, Antwerp, for trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Clifford Bard, 51, Paulding, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.

• Natalie Genero, 39, address unknown, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.

• Loren Hancock, 62, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Wade Hansen, 52, Paulding, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.

• Aaron Longwell, 32, Antwerp, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.

• Katelyn Pittsley, 30, 412 Douglas St., Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Bailey Ripke, 24, Oakwood, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Troy Rupp, 49, 1571 Westgate Drive, Defiance, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.

• Kristie Scott, 35, Springfield, for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

• Samantha Stahl, 42, address unknown, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

