PAULDING — Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard has announced that a county grand jury here has indicted 14 persons.
Indicted were:
• Amanda Diaz, 41, 14487 Power Dam Road, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Nov. 26 she possessed more than five times the bulk amount of methamphetamine and operated a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
• James Allen, 53, Oakwood, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly caused physical harm to a female family or household member on Jan. 3-4, having been convicted of domestic violence two times.
• Paul Bakle, 38, Paulding, for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and Kara Buzard, 42, Paulding, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and assault, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that from Dec. 10-Jan. 10 they attempted to commit a fraud or alter an obligation or other security of the United States. They also allegedly trespassed in a structure on Dec. 10 and stole personal property. Additionally, Buzard is charged with attempting to conceal evidence and assaulting an employee of a correctional facility on Jan. 11.
• Mark Johnson, 61, Antwerp, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on Jan. 6 he caused physical harm to a female family or household member, having been convicted of domestic violence two times.
• Stacy Landis, 53, Antwerp, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and Brandi Swartzel, 39, Dayton, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on Dec. 22 Landis defendant caused physical harm to Swartzel while a child was present, having been convicted of domestic violence. Swartzel also was charged with causing physical harm to Landis on Dec. 22, having been convicted of domestic violence two times as well.
• Cody Adkins, 30, Paulding, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 27, having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Tiffany Hernandez, 31, address unknown, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly stole a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu from another person on Dec. 7
• Milo Holt Jr., 23, address unknown, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 21, having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Allen Foute, 54, 14979 County Road 424, Sherwood, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Nov. 6 he operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and was found in possession of methamphetamine.
• Kasey Helms, 35, Payne, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly facilitated a fraud on two persons with a forged letter from the Paulding Coounty Hospital COVID clinic.
• Daymeion Sheild, 30, Columbus, for possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Jeremy Turner, 23, Southgate, Mich., for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
