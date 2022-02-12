PAULDING — Besides indicting an Antwerp on five charges related to the shooting death of her husband (see related story Page A1), a Paulding County grand jury here has indicted eight other persons, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.
Indicted were:
• Phanhly Choummaly, 43, address unknown, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Dec. 14 he illegally possessed a firearm after having been convicted previously of a felony offense. He also allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a vehicle that was accessible to the operator or passenger without leaving the vehicle.
• Tyler Levos, 36, Paulding, for OVI, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he operated a vehicle while under the influence on Jan. 15, having been convicted previously of a felony OVI offense.
• Justin Woodruff, 32, Cecil, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He illegally possessed a firearm on Jan. 19, having been convicted previously of a felony.
• Allen Foute, 54, Sherwood, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Austin Lajiness, 31, Westland, Mich., for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 18, he allegedly transported a loaded firearm that was accessible to the operator or passenger of the vehicle without leaving the vehicle.
• Loveonna Monroe, 44, address unknown, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to provide notice or her change of address as a requirement of her sexual offender status.
• Emily Miller, 27, Paulding, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that from Dec. 2-16 she stole property from Dollar General.
• Timothy Schnepp, 35, Van Wert, for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to provide adequate child support payments for his son.
