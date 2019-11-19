PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 23 persons, including a local man charged with causing the traffic death of another person in August, according to Prosecutor Joseph Burkard’s office.
Brandon Smith, 29, Paulding, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony.
The charge alleges that on Aug. 25, Smith operated a vehicle on Ohio 500 in Paulding Township when it crashed on a curve, causing the death of his passenger, Aaron Crutchfield, 38, Fort Wayne.
Crutchfield was pronounced dead at the scene ,while Smith was transported to Paulding County Hospital and later flown by air ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
Also indicted were:
• Destiney Kittle, 21, Cecil, for endangering children, a second-degree felony.
• Alexander Sessford, 19, Cecil, for endangering children, a second-degree felony.
• Patrick Hodgin, 48, Fort Wayne, for possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.
• Steve Johnson, 50, Paulding, for theft, a third-degree felony.
• Eric Seekings, 37, Grover Hill, for two counts of theft, third- and fifth-degree felonies.
• Algienon Tanner, 45, address unknown, for intimidation, a third-degree felony.
• Barton Taube Jr., 44, Paulding, for retaliation, a third-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Antonio Barajas Jr., 37, Paulding, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Robert Dewitt, 54, Garrett, Ind., for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Ashley Fleming, 35, Paulding, for trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Chad Mesloh, 23, address unknown, for failure to appear for a court hearing, a fourth-degree felony.
• Julian Rider, 22, Oakwood, for theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Korie Wirth, 26, address unknown, for failure to register as a sexual offender, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jamie Coombs, 41, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Samantha Fenter, 30, Haviland, for possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Carl McStoots, 47, address unknown, for non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Kristina Minch, 35, address unknown, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Lauro Sanchez Jr., 49, Haviland, for possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Craig Smith Jr., 39, address unknown, for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Barry Watson, 40, address unknown, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
• Mary Whitted, 33, Huntington, Ind., for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• William Reed, 48, Defiance, for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.
