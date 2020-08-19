PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury here has returned indictments against 12 persons, including a Defiance man charged with numerous wildlife-related violations.

James Coyne, 21, was indicted for tampering with records, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; failure to validate deer permit, a third-degree misdemeanor; failure to check-in a deer, a third-degree misdemeanor; two counts of taking a deer with a rifle during archery season, each a third-degree misdemeanor; two counts of hunting without permission, each a third-degree misdemeanor; aiding a wildlife offender, a third-degree misdemeanor; providing false information while game checking a deer, a third-degree misdemeanor; prohibiting jacklighting, a third-degree misdemeanor; possession of geese in the closed season, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; taking a deer from the roadway, a third-degree misdemeanor; taking a deer with the aid and use of a motor vehicle, a third-degree misdemeanor; taking a deer after hours, a third-degree misdemeanor; failure to check in antlered deer, a third-degree misdemeanor; taking more than one antlered deer per license year, a third-degree misdemeanor; untagged deer and/or parts, a third-degree misdemeanor; three counts of possession of raccoon in the closed season, each a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and possession of a box turtle shell, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

All but two of the charges alleged that he committed violations between Sept. 1 and Dec. 25, 2019. The other two charges allege violations on July 5.

Also indicted were:

• Aaron Contreraz, 24, Paulding, for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. The charges allege that on June 25 he engaged in forced sexual conduct with a female.

• Zachary Ross, 24, Grover Hill, for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He allegedly had forced sexual conduct and contact with the victim between June 1, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2019.

• Brenda Fisher, 33, Paulding, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 25 she caused physical harm to Thomas McMichael with a knife.

• Amanda Faehr, 36, Paulding, for illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or other prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony. She allegedly attempted to convey a drug into a detention facility on July 19.

• Kelton Fries, 20, Paulding, for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a stolen handgun on Aug. 7, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony conviction.

• Aaron Griffiths, 37, Paulding, for intimidation, a third-degree felony. She allegedly attempted to intimidate the victim of a crime in the prosecution of criminal charges on April 4.

• Eryn Arend, 25, Paulding, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly possessed a stolen vehicle on Aug. 9.

• Shon Cantu, 23, Defiance, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that between May 1-15 he stole more than $1,000 from First Federal Bank by using deception.

• Randy Coleman, 51, Cloverdale, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jeremy Lamond, 42, Oakwood, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly resisted arrest by law enforcement on July 17.

• Heather Worman, 31, Paulding, for forgery and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that she forged a check on July 7 and stole property valued at more than $1,000 from another person on Aug. 4.

Load comments