PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury here has returned indictments against 12 persons, including a Defiance man charged with numerous wildlife-related violations.
James Coyne, 21, was indicted for tampering with records, a third-degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; failure to validate deer permit, a third-degree misdemeanor; failure to check-in a deer, a third-degree misdemeanor; two counts of taking a deer with a rifle during archery season, each a third-degree misdemeanor; two counts of hunting without permission, each a third-degree misdemeanor; aiding a wildlife offender, a third-degree misdemeanor; providing false information while game checking a deer, a third-degree misdemeanor; prohibiting jacklighting, a third-degree misdemeanor; possession of geese in the closed season, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; taking a deer from the roadway, a third-degree misdemeanor; taking a deer with the aid and use of a motor vehicle, a third-degree misdemeanor; taking a deer after hours, a third-degree misdemeanor; failure to check in antlered deer, a third-degree misdemeanor; taking more than one antlered deer per license year, a third-degree misdemeanor; untagged deer and/or parts, a third-degree misdemeanor; three counts of possession of raccoon in the closed season, each a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and possession of a box turtle shell, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
All but two of the charges alleged that he committed violations between Sept. 1 and Dec. 25, 2019. The other two charges allege violations on July 5.
Also indicted were:
• Aaron Contreraz, 24, Paulding, for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. The charges allege that on June 25 he engaged in forced sexual conduct with a female.
• Zachary Ross, 24, Grover Hill, for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He allegedly had forced sexual conduct and contact with the victim between June 1, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2019.
• Brenda Fisher, 33, Paulding, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 25 she caused physical harm to Thomas McMichael with a knife.
• Amanda Faehr, 36, Paulding, for illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or other prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony. She allegedly attempted to convey a drug into a detention facility on July 19.
• Kelton Fries, 20, Paulding, for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a stolen handgun on Aug. 7, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a felony conviction.
• Aaron Griffiths, 37, Paulding, for intimidation, a third-degree felony. She allegedly attempted to intimidate the victim of a crime in the prosecution of criminal charges on April 4.
• Eryn Arend, 25, Paulding, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly possessed a stolen vehicle on Aug. 9.
• Shon Cantu, 23, Defiance, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that between May 1-15 he stole more than $1,000 from First Federal Bank by using deception.
• Randy Coleman, 51, Cloverdale, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jeremy Lamond, 42, Oakwood, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly resisted arrest by law enforcement on July 17.
• Heather Worman, 31, Paulding, for forgery and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that she forged a check on July 7 and stole property valued at more than $1,000 from another person on Aug. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.