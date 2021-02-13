PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 16 persons, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.

Indicted were:

• Jessy May, 25, Antwerp, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that from July 1-Nov. 1 May participated in an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity.

• Christian Dale, 31, Toledo, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a firearm on Nov. 2 which is prohibited due to a felony conviction.

• Anthony Greene, 24, Warren, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to stop his vehicle as ordered by a police officer on Jan. 5 and transported a loaded firearm.

• Kevin Johnson, 27, Detroit, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly failed to stop his vehicle as ordered by a police officer on Jan. 9 and operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Matthew Wehrman, 28, Marion, Ind., for possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony; and two counts of OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Cambrea Zimmerman, 23, Adrian, Mich., for possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine, each a third-degree felony.

• Ashley Altaffer, 30, address unknown, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Feb. 9 having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Wesley Andrews, 24, Paulding, for violation of sexual offender registration, a fourth-degree felony. He failed to register his address with authorities as a requirement of his sexual offender status.

• Mindy Contreraz, 45, Payne, for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to provide adequate financial support for her two children.

• Tony Hanson, 48, Paulding, for two counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony.

• William Stucky, 51, Payne, for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony.

• Barry Watson, 51, Paulding, for non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to provide adequate financial support for his child.

• Jason Harlan, 44, Wabash, Ind., for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Matthew White, 37, Oakwood, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Chelsea Wilhlem, 33, Napoleon, for possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.

• Daniel LaFountain, 28, Paulding, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that from Oct. 25-Nov. 1 he stole more than $1,000 worth of lottery tickets from Maramart.

