PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 14 persons, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard's office.
Indicted were:
• Coty Franklin, 34, Payne, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He allegedly caused physical harm to another man on June 24.
• Eric Marshall, 26, Cincinnati, for aggravated possession of drugs (psilocyn), a second-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
• Anthony Bell, 27, Taylor, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to stop for a law enforcement officer on Sept. 26 after being signaled to do so.
• Brendon Fry, 22, Paulding, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly caused physical harm to a household member on July 7 after having been convicted previously of two domestic violence charges.
• Andrew Schiavone, 24, Whitehouse, for failure to comply with the order or signal a police officer, a third-degree felony; possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that he failed to stop for a law enforcement officer on Sept. 16 after being ordered to do so, caused physical harm to a household member and possessed fentanyl.
• Santos Alvarado, 23, Defiance, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he caused physical harm to a household member on Sept. 11 after having been convicted previously of domestic violence.
• Nicollette Collins, 31, Paulding, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 20 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Aaron Contreraz, 26, Paulding, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to inform authorities of his change of address as a requirement of his sexual offender status.
• Randy Hoersten, 44, address unknown, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 27 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Elizabeth Mercer, 42, address unknown, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Ethan Parchment, 30, Paulding, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in a residence on Sept. 21.
• April Ray, 29, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly trespassed in a residence on Sept. 21.
• Nicholas White, 36, Paulding, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Sept. 18 he operated a vehicle while under the influence.
• Jonathan Torres, 35, Findlay, for telecommunications fraud, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 1 he committed a fraud with the use of a telecommunications device.
