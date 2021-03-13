PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against nine persons, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.

Indicted were:

• Benjamin Wiswell, 29, Paulding, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and escape, each a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on Feb. 25 he fled in a vehicle from a police officer after being signaled to stop. He also allegedly broke custody while being detained.

• Brandon Bird, 26, Cecil, for a sexual offender registration violation, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to register his address with authorities as required by his sexual offender status.

• Miranda Bussing, 40, Paulding, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 17 she caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.

• Eliseo Camposano, 41, Paulding, for burglary, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on March 1 he trespassed in an occupied residence.

• David Dadou, 35, Sterling Heights, Mich., for trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ryan Homier, 41, Paulding, for burglary, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in a permanent habitation on Feb. 22.

• Jeremy Shaffer, 40, Oakwood, for aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused serious physical harm to another man on Nov. 21.

David Emerick, 52, Kendallville, Ind., for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 8 he caused more than $1,000 damage to an Antwerp Storage Solutions building.

• Dustin Miller, 33, Paulding, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Feb. 10 he trespassed in an unoccupied structure and stole property valued at less than $1,000.

