PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against seven persons, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.
• John Chaffins, 38, Paulding, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and illegal conveyance of weapons or drugs or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. The charges allege that he possessed 32 grams of methamphetamine on July 27 and conveyed a drug of abuse into a jail facility on that date, and provided methamphetamine to another person on Aug. 5.
• Charles Thompson, 29, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; possession of drugs (suboxone), a fifth-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly possessed the above drugs on July 9 and July 25, and operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs on July 9.
• Devin Swain, 23, Anderson, Ind., for possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony.
• Alexander Van Dame, 25, Defiance, for possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony.
• Clay Dockery, 21, Paulding, for burglary and grand theft, each a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied residence on July 19 and stole a car.
• Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he stole a car on July 23.
• Nicollette Collins, 31, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
