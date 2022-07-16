PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 15 persons, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.

Indicted were:

• Jay Watson, 55, Paulding, for rape, a first-degree felony; and four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. The rape charge alleges that on Monday he had sexual conduct with an eight-year-old child. The gross sexual imposition charges allege that between July 1, 1999 and July 1, 2022 he had sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

• Scott Haney, 40, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony.

• David Bidlack, 31, Bryan, for grand theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony.

• Brandon Cooper, 25, Oakwood, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony.

• Kobe Cutlip, 18, Melrose, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Sarah Hodson, 39, address unavailable, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony.

• Marci Goings, 32, Latty, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ashley LaCombe, Ashley, 35, Petersburg, Mich., for three counts of nonsupport of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Angela Lands, 38, 19848 Ohio 111, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Alicia Larson, 39, Antwerp, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Kory Powelson, 31, New Haven, Ind., for theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Tony Stephey, 41, Oakwood, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Joseph Thomas, 31, 2127 Baltimore Road, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Matthew White, 39, 15849 Ohio 111, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Leneal Whitehead, 30, West Bloomfield, Mich., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.

