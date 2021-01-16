Carousel - Crime

PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 11 persons.

Indicted were:

• John Saco, 66, Paulding, for two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a second-degree felony.

• Tyler Fleming, 37, Mark Center, for illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony.

• Larry Copsey, 50, Antwerp, for non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony.

• Jason Grunden, 40, Van Wert, for non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony.

• Derek Youtsey, 23, Fort Wayne, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Nathan Brown, 33, Stryker, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ronald Blankenbeckler, 41, address unavailable, for two counts of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jessy May, 25, Defiance, for three counts of theft, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies.

• Logan Perl, 27, Oakwood, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

• Erick Seekings, 38, Grover Hill, for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ja La Lashea Waughfield, 22, Indianapolis, Ind., for possession of criminal tools and receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony.

