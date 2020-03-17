PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 14 persons, according to Prosecutor Joseph Burkard’s office.
Indicted were:
• Zachary Ross, 24, Paulding, for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
• Michael Dunn, 33, Paulding, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.
• Aaron Griffiths, 36, Paulding, for theft, a third-degree felony.
• Destiny Gerken, 18, Antwerp, for three counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Nicole Conn, 43, Paulding, for burglary, a fourth-degree felony.
• Bobby Fanning, 43, Antwerp, for theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Joshua Jennings, 39, address unknown, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Kyle Kapperman, 34, address unknown, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Loveonna Monroe, 42, Antwerp, for three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Alexis Overly, 20, Paulding, for burglary, a fourth-degree felony.
• Patrick Gager, 41, Antwerp, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kiarra Hawn, 18, Grover Hill, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Cal Ward, 24, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Matthew Wiswell, 36, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
