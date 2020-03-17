PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 14 persons, according to Prosecutor Joseph Burkard’s office.

Indicted were:

• Zachary Ross, 24, Paulding, for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

• Michael Dunn, 33, Paulding, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

• Aaron Griffiths, 36, Paulding, for theft, a third-degree felony.

• Destiny Gerken, 18, Antwerp, for three counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Nicole Conn, 43, Paulding, for burglary, a fourth-degree felony.

• Bobby Fanning, 43, Antwerp, for theft, a fourth-degree felony.

• Joshua Jennings, 39, address unknown, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Kyle Kapperman, 34, address unknown, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Loveonna Monroe, 42, Antwerp, for three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony.

• Alexis Overly, 20, Paulding, for burglary, a fourth-degree felony.

• Patrick Gager, 41, Antwerp, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

• Kiarra Hawn, 18, Grover Hill, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Cal Ward, 24, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Matthew Wiswell, 36, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

