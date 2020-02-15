PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 18 people, according to Paulding County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Burkard.
Indicted were:
• Shelby Williams, 38, Paulding, for endangering children, a second-degree felony.
• Jason Farquhar, 42, Paulding, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Estil Hatfield, 34, Paulding, for OVI, a third-degree felony.
• Scott Kirkland Jr., 22, Paulding, for trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.
• Jeffery Mekus II, 24, Payne, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
• Sunny Parker, 49, Battle Creek, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
• Victoria Short, 40, Paulding, for perjury, a third-degree felony.
• James Prescott, 24, address unknown, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Julian Rider, 23, Paulding, for four counts of theft, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies.
• Vincent Groh, 22, Grover Hill, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kiarra Hawn, 18, Grover Hill, for receiving stolen property, and breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Larry Leazier III, 31, Fort Wayne, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kyle Crase, 30, Defiance, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
• Shannon Fry, 44, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Neil Hoffman, 33, Defiance, possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Hope Smith, 20, Antwerp, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Nicholas White, 35, Paulding, for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Bryan Wolfe, 44, address unknown, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
