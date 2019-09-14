In addition to indicting an Oakwood man for murder (see related story on page A1) a Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against more than a dozen persons, according to Paulding County Prosecutor Joseph Burkard’s office.
Indicted were:
• William Kaufman, 22, Antwerp, for rape, a first-degree felony.
• Brittni Grinnell, 29, unknown address, for escape, a third-degree felony; and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.
• Esiquiel Ramirez Jr., 35, Defiance, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Anthony Hicks, 30, Harrod, for two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony.
• David Taylor, 31, Antwerp, for failure to register, a fourth-degree felony.
• Trevon Whires, 18, Kokomo, Ind., for improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jared Bauman, 34, Napoleon, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher Bragg, 46, Fort Wayne, for prohibited acts, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jennifer Bryant, 38, Fayette, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Bryan Foltz, 45, Paulding, for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Jennings, 38, Paulding, for identity fraud and possession of methamphetamine, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Angela Lambert, 40, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Benjamin Melbert, 26, Columbus, Ind., for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
• Michelle Rooks, 32, Cecil, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Schmidt, 36, Grover Hill, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Bryan Watson, 26, Columbus, Ind., for possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.