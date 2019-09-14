In addition to indicting an Oakwood man for murder (see related story on page A1) a Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against more than a dozen persons, according to Paulding County Prosecutor Joseph Burkard’s office.

Indicted were:

• William Kaufman, 22, Antwerp, for rape, a first-degree felony.

• Brittni Grinnell, 29, unknown address, for escape, a third-degree felony; and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony.

• Esiquiel Ramirez Jr., 35, Defiance, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Anthony Hicks, 30, Harrod, for two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony.

• David Taylor, 31, Antwerp, for failure to register, a fourth-degree felony.

• Trevon Whires, 18, Kokomo, Ind., for improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jared Bauman, 34, Napoleon, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Christopher Bragg, 46, Fort Wayne, for prohibited acts, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jennifer Bryant, 38, Fayette, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Bryan Foltz, 45, Paulding, for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Joshua Jennings, 38, Paulding, for identity fraud and possession of methamphetamine, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Angela Lambert, 40, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Benjamin Melbert, 26, Columbus, Ind., for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

• Michelle Rooks, 32, Cecil, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Joshua Schmidt, 36, Grover Hill, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Bryan Watson, 26, Columbus, Ind., for possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony.

