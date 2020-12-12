PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 15 persons, including one person who allegedly cultivated more than two dozen marijuana plants and another woman who is charged with voting illegally.
Gary Owens, 59, Oakwood, is charged with illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana, a second-degree felony.
He allegedly cultivated marijuana at his residence in Oakwood. Authorities confiscated 26 large plants in October following a lengthy investigation.
Also indicted was Jacqueline Gonzales, 42, Paulding, for illegal voting, a fourth-degree felony.
The indictment alleges that on Oct. 13 she impersonated or signed “the name of another person, real or fictitious, living or dead,” and voted, “or attempt to, as that other person in any such election ... .”
Others indicted:
• Andrew Swanson Jr., 19, Kent, for improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Sept. 24 he transported a loaded firearm, possessed a fraudulent driver’s license and used the identity of another person.
• Amberly Badillo, 29, Paulding, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly stole a credit card from another person on Sept. 28.
• Derrick Bennett, 31, Defiance, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to provide adequate support for his child.
• David Emerick, 52, Kendallville, Ind., for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly damaged a steel door at a Paulding County facility by trying to cut a hole in it.
• Victor Evans, 28, Detroit, Mich., for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• James Glass, 52, Payne, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to provide adequate support for his child.
• Many Gunn, 36, Marion, Ind., for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Dominic Horge, 27, address unknown, for a sexual offender registration violation, a fifth-degree felony.
• Johnathan Hurst, 40, Findlay, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to provide adequate support for his child.
• Larry Mullins Jr., 37, Paulding, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to provide adequate support for his child.
• Andrew Taylor, 35, Payne, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• James Thames, 37, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Amber Vance, 31, address unknown, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that she stole a soundbar from another person on Sept. 17.
