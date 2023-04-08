PAULDING — Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 10 persons, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.
Indicted were:
• James Oldham, 24, Fort Wayne, for possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony.
• Samuel Palacios, 42, Paulding, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
• Collin Gee, 27, Paulding, for trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony; criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; and criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Chad Salm, 32, Piqua, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony.
• Nicholas White, 38, Paulding, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony; and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Robert Bair III, 33, Leipsic, for telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony.
• Casey Landers, 34, Melrose, for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Paxton, 34, Hendersonville, Tenn., for two counts of nonsupport of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Travis Wallace, 39, Morehead, Ky., for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• James Powell, 74, Paulding, for cruelty to companion animals, a first-degree misdemeanor.
