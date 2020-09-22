Carousel - Crime

PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury here has returned indictments against 26 persons.

Indicted were:

• Antonio Barajas, 38, Paulding, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly caused physical harm to a household member on Sept. 2, having been convicted previously of a felony domestic violence charge.

• Todd Johnson, 37, Defiance, for failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He allegedly failed to stop his motor vehicle for a law enforcement on July 24 as ordered.

• John Lyles Jr., 31, Paulding, for failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to stop his motor vehicle for a law enforcement on Sept. 7 as ordered.

• Brieanne Wilson, 20, address unknown, for illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly attempted to hide a plastic baggie inside her body and transported an illegal substance into a jail detention facility on Sept. 8.

• Brandon Alvarado, 24, Defiance; Barbara Cutlip, 37, Melrose; Trey Cutlip, 18, Melrose; and Linnzie Logan, 18, Melrose, each for aggravated riot, a fourth-degree felony. The indictments allege that they participated in a course of disorderly conduct with four or more persons on Aug. 11. Logan also was indicted for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, alleging that she caused physical harm to another person on Sept. 9.

• Jason Clark, 43, Paulding, for non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to provide adequate child support payments for his child, having been convicted previously of the same offense.

• Ashley Davis, 22, Paulding, for three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that she engaged in sexual conduct with a minor on three occasions from Sept. 4-14.

• Cordarrly Ivory, 33, Indianapolis, for possession of marijuana, a fourth-degree felony.

• Cal Ward, 25, address unknown, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 9 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Miranda Bussing, 40, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• John Chaffins, 37, Hicksville, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Lexis Egnor, 21, Defiance, for illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony.

• Amanda Faehr, 36, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Shannon Highwarden, 43, Paulding, for possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony.

• Elijah Moore, 24, San Antonio, Texas, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a fraudulent Texas temporary driver's permit on April 24.

• Cynthia Morningstar, 32, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Jacob Phlipot, 25, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Mitchell Porter, 34, Oakwood, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to provide adequate child support payments for his child.

• Darion Rowe, 22, Oakwood, for illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony.

• Derek Sharp, 30, Sherwood, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Alexis Smith, 24, Dearborn Heights, Mich., for assault, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly caused physical harm to a Paulding County Jail corrections employee on Aug. 15.

• Dustin Thomas, 26, Oakwood, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jessica Vanvalkenberg, 34, Cecil, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Load comments