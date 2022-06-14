PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 18 persons, according to Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.
Indicted were:
• Justin Smith, 38, 15677 Road 169, Defiance, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and four counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony. He was allegedly found in possession of four stolen vehicles on May 31, knowing that they had been stolen.
• Amber Vance, 33, Cecil, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. She allegedly caused serious physical harm to a male victim on May 14.
• Jeremy Litchfield, 34, Bowling Green, for illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Denny Mullins Jr., 46, Cecil, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony.
• Renesa Wilkinson Vangalis, 54, Fort Wayne, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.
• Seth Aldrich, 26, 970 Louden St., for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Mark Carnahan, 50, Antwerp, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Chad Carper, 22, Oakwood, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
• Gerald Adams, 64, address unavailable, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Eryn Arend, 26, address unavailable, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Brandon Cooper, 25, Oakwood, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Chelsi Gerstenfeld, 34, Nashville, Tenn., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Dustin Gilbert, 38, Cloverdale, for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
• Thaddeus Lang, 32, Lima, for nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
• Cecil Luttrell, 45, Morenci, Mich., for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Summer Moore, 28, 651 W. High St., Defiance, for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Brandon Ruffing, 34, Paulding, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jennifer Thomas, 49, Paulding, for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.
