PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 18 people, according to Paulding County prosecuting attorney Joseph Burkard.

Indicted were:

• Johnathan Wells, 25, Van Wert, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

• James Prescott, 24, Paulding, breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony; theft, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

• Sydni Peel, 18, Bryan, breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

• Marvin Crawford III, 19, Payne, two counts of tampering with evidence, both third-degree felonies.

• Venessa Rogers, 39, Bryan, possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Arie Barajas, 33, Paulding, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, both third-degree felonies.

• Steven Johnson, 50, Paulding, having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Adam Wright, 22, Paulding, possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Samantha Fenter, 30, Paulding, possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Lauro Sanchez Jr., 49, Paulding, assault, a fourth-degree felony.

• Morenzn Murdock, 22, Defiance, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Kylee Turski, 35, Payne, possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Nathan Edgell, 37, Paulding, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, third- and fifth-degree felonies.

• Christina Dunderman, 34, Antwerp, non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jeremy Shaffer, 39, Oakwood, felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

• Owen Denny, 20, Grover Hill, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.

• Cody Eblin, 20, Antwerp, theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Angela Eblin, 44, Antwerp, possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

