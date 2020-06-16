A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against 25 persons.
Indicted were:
• Jodie Diven, 50, for robbery, a second-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on June 4 he broke into an occupied residence, stealing a telephone and cellphone, and threatening the female occupant with a rifle.
• Joshua Finfrock, 35, Paulding, for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly robbed a disabled adult of $500 cash on May 24 while possessing a knife.
• Dalton Johnson, 25, Paulding, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another man on April 18 with a club.
• Eugene Lane, 36, Paulding, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another man on March 21 with a hunting knife. He also allegedly assaulted two peace officers on the same date.
• Justin Meglich, 36, Paulding, for pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony; and pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
• Deandre Warr, 29, address unknown, for possession of drugs (synthetic cannabinoid pharmacophere), a second-degree felony.
• Joshua Base, 35, Paulding, for five counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, third-, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; and three counts of receiving stolen property, each a third-degree felony.
• Brenda Combs, 52, Payne, for tampering with records, a third-degree felony; and theft, a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that from Jan. 1, 2014-Dec. 31, 2019, she stole money totaling between $7,500 and $100,000 from Wayne Trace Local Schools while employed there as a lunchroom cashier, and attempted to alter records.
• Lauro Sanchez Jr., 49, Melrose, for escape, a third-degree felony; and assault, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Nov. 17, 2019, he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a peace officer and attempted to break detention or failed to return to detention.
• Mark Shaw, 23, Oakwood, for intimidation, a third-degree felony; failure to register, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on May 24 he attempted to intimidate another man during the prosecution of criminal charges. He also allegedly threatened the victim with physical harm on May 24 and failed to register his address with authorities on May 22 as part of his sexual-offender registration.
• Adam Tracy, 48, Paulding, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a firearm on May 8 after having been convicted of a felony offense.
• Mary Whited, 33, Huntington, Ind., for OVI, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Leybi Romero, 33, Antwerp, for two counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Michelle Spears, 21, Oakwood, for three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Angela Dewig, 18, Paulding, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and complicity to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. She allegedly aided and abetted two men in a theft and also knowingly possessed a stolen vehicle.
• Sandra Krohn, 58, Paulding, for theft, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly stole prescription medication from another woman on April 21.
• Fred Lane, 39, Paulding, for burglary, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on March 15 he trespassed in an occupied residence.
• Patrick Stilson, 25, Bryan, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and corrupting another with drugs, each a fourth-degree felony.
• David Addis, 19, Antwerp; and Evelyn Wilson, 19, Fort Wayne, each for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. They allegedly broke into an occupied structure near Antwerp on May 14.
• Thomas Baum II, 48, Antwerp, for possession of cocaine and possession of oxycodone, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Elmeco Crisp, 44, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Sarah Hodson, 37, Latty, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Michael Smith, 62, Melrose, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Adam Wright, 21, Cloverdale, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
