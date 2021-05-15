PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury has returned indictments against more than 20 persons, including a local VFW post for illegal bingo and gambling.
The Grover Hill VFW Post in Grover Hill was indicted for conducting illegal bingo, a fourth-degree felony; gambling, a fourth-degree felony; and permits required, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The first charge alleges that on Feb. 27 the post “did conduct or advertise without being a charitable organization that has obtained a license as required” by the Ohio Revised Code (ORC) illegal bingo while the second alleges that on the same date the post established, promoted or operated a game of chance in violation of state law.
The third offense charges that on Feb. 27 the post violated Section 4301.58 of the ORC concerning liquor permits.
Also indicted were:
• Jeremy Leiter, 47, Melrose, for possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher Barton, 34, address unknown, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
• Asia Dunbar, 25, Redford, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
• Anthony Greene, 24, Warren Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Laron Mann, 33, Indianapolis, Ind., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
• Joshua Newsome, 33, Paulding, for complicity, a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; harassment by inmate, a fifth-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and escape, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly aided another person in the offense of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs or other prohibited items on to the grounds of a detention facility on March 30. He also allegedly engaged in forced sexual contact with a corrections officer on March 23, harassed a law enforcement officer on April 1, vandalized county property on March 22 and attempted to break custody on March 22.
• Randy Hoersten, 43, Ohio City, for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Vantreese Jones, 24, Indianapolis, Ind., for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Robert Wells III, 31, Indianapolis, Ind., for improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Heather Bakowski, 27, Melorse, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Clark, 35, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.
• Shawn Dempsey, 41, Paulding, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jeffery Dennison, 47, 16211 Road 153, Defiance, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• James Dunno, 36, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Kameron Forrer, 21, Payne, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
• Amy Gallivan, 42, Lafayette, Ind., for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Danielle Haley, 36, Sherwood, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Steven Hamilton, 53, Paulding, for forgery, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Elizabeth Mercer, 42, Bryan, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Ian Taylor, 27, Van Wert, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
