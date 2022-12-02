PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury here has returned indictments against 16 persons, according to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
Indicted were:
• David Gribble, 54, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
• Justin Smith, 38, 15677 County Road 169, Defiance, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second- and fifth-degree felonies.
• Joe Bonar, 63, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Fish, 35, Antwerp, for two counts of non-support of dependents, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Jason Fisher, 46, Antwerp, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Abbie Holton, 33, Cloverdale, for aggravated possession of drugs and identity fraud, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Christian Klender, 20, Antwerp, for theft, a fifth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Codie Ledford, 29, Cecil, for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony.
• Michael Nix, 55, Fort Wayne, 6, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• John Phillips, 52, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jessica Sauder, 31, Van Wert, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Robert Shaw, 32, Paulding, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• John Talbott, 54, Grover Hill, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Jerel Tousley, 46, Oakwood, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Daymon Walker, 29, Cecil, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Dustin Wheeler, 40, Van Wert, for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.
