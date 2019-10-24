Paulding County Court
Sentenced: Scott Coler, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $50 fine; Safwan Rashad, Fort Wayne, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, $70 fine; Timothy Lotzer, Harlan, Ind., disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Lucan Starr, Cecil, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Thomas Justinger, Melrose, disorderly conduct $100 fine, three days in jail.
Alexis Barber, Toledo, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband to be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; suspension, $500 fine.
Michael Geiger, Cecil, OVI, $850 fine, 30 days in jail, community control, 40 hours of community service, complete risk assessment; speed, dismissed.
William Korte, 14556 Dohoney Road, Defiance, reckless operation, $250 fine, three days in jail; secure valid driver's license; stop sign, $125 fine; failure to control, dismissed.
Michael D. Geiger, Paulding, OVI, $250 fine, three days in jail; safety belt, dismissed.
Estil Hatfield, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $200 fine; failure to control, $70 fine; open container, stop sign, hit skip, dismissed.
Dismissed: Danielle Nash-Kleinhenn, Paulding, domestic violence; Johnny Gonzales, Paulding, assured clear distance.
