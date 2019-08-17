Paulding County Court

Sentenced: Brock Macias, Leipsic, OVI, $850 fine and 30 days in jail, community control and 40 hours of community service; Scott Kirkland, Paulding, driving under suspension, $400 fine; Antonio Maria, Hazlet, N.J., distracted driving, took course; Heather Bakowski, Melrose, failure to control, $70 fine; Edward Hoffman, Newark, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Donald Smith, Paulding, assault, 2 days in jail, have no contact with victim, 20 hours of community service; Priscilla Gomez, 818 Ottawa Ave., Defiance, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, $70 fine; 

Andrew Bales, Toledo, diving under suspension, $200 fine; speeding, $100 fine.

Stephen Shaw Jr., Oakwood, physical control, $250 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.

Froilan Morales, Omaha, Neb., driving under suspension, $200 fine; display plates, $70 fine. 

Charles Nickols, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; domestic violence, two counts of criminal damages, dismissed.

Larry Bassler, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine and three days in jail, community control, 30 hours of community service, and IID to be installed; failure to control, dismissed. 

Dismissed: Bruce Osborn Sr., Grover Hill, felonious assault.

