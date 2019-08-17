Paulding County Court
Sentenced: Brock Macias, Leipsic, OVI, $850 fine and 30 days in jail, community control and 40 hours of community service; Scott Kirkland, Paulding, driving under suspension, $400 fine; Antonio Maria, Hazlet, N.J., distracted driving, took course; Heather Bakowski, Melrose, failure to control, $70 fine; Edward Hoffman, Newark, driving under suspension, $200 fine; Donald Smith, Paulding, assault, 2 days in jail, have no contact with victim, 20 hours of community service; Priscilla Gomez, 818 Ottawa Ave., Defiance, failure to yield for an emergency vehicle, $70 fine;
Andrew Bales, Toledo, diving under suspension, $200 fine; speeding, $100 fine.
Stephen Shaw Jr., Oakwood, physical control, $250 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Froilan Morales, Omaha, Neb., driving under suspension, $200 fine; display plates, $70 fine.
Charles Nickols, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; domestic violence, two counts of criminal damages, dismissed.
Larry Bassler, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine and three days in jail, community control, 30 hours of community service, and IID to be installed; failure to control, dismissed.
Dismissed: Bruce Osborn Sr., Grover Hill, felonious assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.