Paulding County Court

Freda Lane, Defiance, waived a preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary and was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Sentenced: Aaron Craft, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, $155 fine; Makenna Johnson, Lima, failure to control, $70 fine; Kenneth Herber, Antwerp, assured clear distance, $70 fine; Avery Coplin, Paulding, OVI, $375 fine, 10 days jail, one-year license suspension; Melissa Martinez, Paulding, registration violation, $70 fine; Loy Taylor, Defiance, failure to control, $70 fine; Kasedy Delarber, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Rian James, Broughton, aggravating menacing, costs only; Micaila Cochran, Defiance, FRA suspension, $100 fine; Kevin Ward, Indianapolis, distracted driving, $45 fine; Danielle Christofolini, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $100 fine.

Stephanie Fannon, Payne, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed; physical control, $375 fine, three days jail.

Danielle Ripke, Paulding, no child restraint, $70 fine; OVI, $375 fine, 10 days jail.

Kyler Niekamp, St. Henry, marked lanes, $100 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.

Guerrero Villalobos, Grover Hill, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, one-year license suspension; failure to control, dismissed.

Gerardo Cruz, Ney, reckless operation, $375 fine, three days jail; failure to control, dismissed.

Thomas Manz, Las Cruces, N.M., failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, $70 fine; distracted driving, $100 fine.

Dismissed: Adam Wright, Cloverdale, driving under suspension, dismissed; Jacob Groch-Karsten, Delphos, criminal damaging; Shane Begley, Paulding, disorderly conduct; Jeremy Akers, Melrose, resisting arrest, possession of drugs; Tyler Levos, Paulding, possession of drugs.

