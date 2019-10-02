Paulding County Court
Not guily: Mark Pfeffer, Jonesville, Mich., traffic devices.
Bound over: Anthony Hicks, Oakwood, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Sentenced: Donald Branham, Paulding, criminal damaging, $100 fine, 40 hours of community service; Patyon Cole, Brighton, Mich., distracted driving, driver took course; Shane Antoine, 14032 Road 123, Defiance, zoning violation, $25 fine; Brandon Berridge, Paulding, failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; William Jackson II, Antwerp, no operator's license, $100 fine.
Phillis Cole, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $100 fine, license forfeiture to remain until all fines and costs paid; speed, $35 fine;
Angela Pierce, Convoy, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine.
Aaron Lacourse, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine.
Dismissed: Deonna Carroll, Van Wert, domestic violence; Margene Wolfrum, Cecil, two counts of zoning violations; Tishaya Dorkins, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension; Angelo Youghbor, Noblesville, Ind., driving under suspension; Lester Sulfridge, Van Wert, no operator's license, safety belt; Haley Bloom, Cloverdale, failure to confine a dog; Jason Fisher, Antwerp, speed, safety belt, fictitious registration.
