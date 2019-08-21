Paulding County Court

Preliminary hearings: Devin Swain, Anderson, Ind., possession of drugs.

Sentenced: Matthew Starkweather, Battle Creek, Mich., permit violation, $70 fine; Andrew Krogman, Van Wert, receiving stolen property, $100 fine, 13 days in jail; Jacob Merriman, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Eric Adams, Oakwood, failure to control, $70 fine.

Daniel Mefferd, Paulding, offense involving underage individuals, $100 fine, placed on standard probation, have no contact with juvenile, complete 20 hours of community service, have evaluation at Westwood and complete recommended counseling; wrongful entrustment, $200 fine.

Lisa Brothers, Haviland, OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail, evaluation at Westwood; no turn signal, dismissed.

Travis Mason, Melrose, OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail; left of center, $55 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.

Caron Henderson, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed, $45 fine; distracted driving, $100 fine.

Kenneth Schlegel, Paulding, failure to control, $70 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed. 

Zachary Moser, Antwerp, driving under suspension, $300 fine; safety belt, dismissed.

Dismissed: Tyler Wilson, Paulding, driving under suspension; Giovannia Villalon, Miami, Fla., overload; Tasha Cardoza, Paulding, theft;

