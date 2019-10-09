• Court Results

Paulding County Court

Bound over: Mary Fenter, 13277 County Road 171, Defiance, complicity assault and complicity abduction.

Sentenced: Tyler Smith, 304 Northfield Ave., Defiance, assault, $100 fine, 10 days in jail, have no contact with victim; William Jackson II, Antwerp, no operator's license, $100 fine; James Coyne, 19843 Ohio 111, Defiance, criminal trespass, $150 fine; Sheyenne Snyder, 19843 Ohio 111, Defiance, criminal trespass, $150 fine; Ann Steffes, Cecil, criminal trespass, $140 fine; William Steffes, Cecil, criminal trespass, $150 fine; Mariah Overmyer, Antwerp, failure to stop for a school bus, $100 fine; James Hasch Sr., Paulding, criminal damage, $100 fine, no contact with victim, make restitution to victim; Amber Vance, Paulding, disorderly conduct with persistence, $100 fine, two days in jail, have no unlawful contact with victim, complete 25 hours of community service, standard probation, have an evaluation, complete such counseling; Mark Barrett, 1694 Dakota Place, Defiance, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Kaleb Simonin, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., Defiance, theft, $250 fine, standard probation, secure valid operator's license, 40 hours of community service, gain/maintain employment; Kristy Dix, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Robert Freeman, South Euclid, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband to be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Brian Whetstone, Bryan, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband to be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.

Austin Webb, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $155 fine.

Wesley Branning, Orland, Ind., OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail; failure to control, dismissed.

Peggy Christman, Payne, no tail lights, $70 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Charles Dix, 08298 Ohio 15, Defiance, OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail; failure to control, $70 fine.

Dismissed: Logan Koch, Harlan, Ind., traffic violation; Jessica Koppenhofer, Antwerp, domestic violence, two counts sexual imposition.

