• Court Results

Paulding County Court

Sentenced: Bryan Lynch, Paulding, possession of drug instruments, $100 fine, 14 days in jail; Devin Morris, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $75 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Robert Decker, Paulding, failure to reinstate, $200 fine; Alexander Scott, Payne, OVI, $250 fine, three days in jail; Lauro Sanchez Jr., Paulding, resisting arrest, $100 fine, nine days in jail; Melissa El-Ghafari, Sylvania, distracted driving, took course; Steven Goheen, Paulding, domestic violence, $100 fine, one day in jail, standard probation, 20 hours of community service, submit an evaluation, no contact with victims; Patrick Hodgin, Fort Wayne, unsafe vehicle, $70 fine.

Noah Droz, Farmington, Mich., distracted driving, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Michael Parrish, Antwerp, reckless operation, $250 fine, three days in jail; marked lanes, $100 fine.

Jennifer Wirtz, Reading, Mich., fictitious registration, $100 fine; no motorcycle license, $150 fine; turn signals, dismissed.

Kyle Mackinnon, Lebanon, Ind., OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; speed, possession of marijuana, dismissed. 

Michael Dunn, Latty, OVI, $850 fine, 30 days in jail, evaluation at Westwood, secure a valid driver's license, standard probation; OVI suspension, speed, dismissed. 

Chase Griffith, Fort Wayne, speed, $45 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.

Donald Hammons IV, Van Wert, driving under suspension, $250 fine, three days in jail; speed, dismissed.

Tags

Load comments