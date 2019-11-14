Paulding County Court

Sentenced: Jonathan King, Harbor View, driving under suspension, $500 fine; Rene Gonzalez Ortiz, North Babylon, N.Y., no operator's license, $250 fine; Mitchell Porter, Oakwood, intimidation of witnesses, $100 fine and four days in jail, have no contact with Morningstar Gas Station; Heath Schlagenhauf, Bluffton, Ind., failure to control, $70 fine.

Trinitey Brown, Grover Hill, assured clear distance, $45 fine; distracted driving, took course.

Adam Adkins, Paulding, reckless operation, $250 fine, three days in jail; left of center, $125 fine; marked lanes, dismissed. 

Barton Taube Jr., Van Wert, stop sign violation, $75 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.

Latrey Smoot, Kokomo, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.

Dismissed: Alexander Sessford, Cecil, domestic violence; Destiney Kittle, Cecil, domestic violence; Peggy Christman, Payne, domestic violence; Ramon Garrison, Detroit, traffic devices; Richard Andrews, Van Wert, driving under suspension, speed.

Tags

Load comments