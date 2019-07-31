• Court Results

Paulding County Court

Bound over: Charlie Egnor Jr., Oakwood, possession of drugs; Angela Lambert, Paulding, possession of drugs; Anthony Adkins, Payne, felonious assault.

Sentenced: Georgia Nichols, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Darin Rhoad, Paulding, fishing without a license, $83 fine; Francisco Page, 1477 S. Jacksonb Ave., Defiance, turn signals, $55 fine; Joe Bauer Sr., Oakwood, driving under suspension, $95 court costs; Daniel Ordway, Oakwood, criminal damage, $167 court costs, 17 days jail, no contact with victim; Jeremy Walton, Antwerp, assault, $122 costs, two days jail, standard probation, no unlawful contact with victim; Katelyn Whitlock, Montpelier, theft, $100 fine; Alexander Cubellis-Lund, Fort Wayne, possession of marijuana, $75 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Hope Zellers, Fort Wayne, possession, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Michael Wood Jr., Bryan, suspension, $200 fine; Bawi Liam, Indianapolis, no operator's license, $100 fine; Katelyn Rutz, 18781 CR 153, Defiance, distracted driving, took course; CXhad Arnett, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Archana Anand, Meadville, Pa., distracted driving, took course; Catherine Trowbridge, Paulding, 12 point suspension, $500 fee, 20 days jail, must secure valid driver's license, 10 hours community service; Scott Kirkland, Paulding, failure to obey sign, $125 fine; Jose Carranza Diaz, Antwerp, no operator's license, 4200 fine, may not operate motor vehicle in the state of Ohio.

Dawn Owens, Grover Hill, two counts failure to confine dog, $25 fine each.

Affash Algharir, Pineville, La., marked lanes, $5 fine5; distracted driving, $100 fine.

Theresa Clark, Holland, Ohio, possession of marijuana, $75 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of drug paraphernalia, $75 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.

Teresa Garza, Sylvania, possession of drug paraphernalia, $75 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of marijuana, $75, all contraband shall be forfeited or destroyed or put to lawful use.

Nicholas White, Paulding, specific alcohol content, $525 fine, six days jail, community control, 30 hrs. community service, undergo risk assessment, secure valid driver's license; high beams, dismissed,

Jeffrey Moore, 19772 Ohio 111, Defiance, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, community control, 20 hours community service, secure valid driver's license; failure to control, dismissed.

Cody Worman, Oakwood, suspension, $250 fine; fictitious registration, $150 fine, two days jail; stop sign, $55 fine; safety belt violation, $30 fine.

Gary Benson, 19906 Ohio 111, Defiance, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; left of center, dismissed.

Haley Johnston, Fort Wayne, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; failure to control and vehicle on railroad, dismissed.

Toniya Balfour, Muncie, Ind., no operator's license, $150 fine; child restraint, $70 fine.

Danny Felger Jr., Ohio City, OVI, $375, four days jail; turn signals, dismissed.

David Font, Paulding, two counts zoning violations; $50 fine each.

David Johnson, Cecil, two counts criminal trespass; $100 fine, no unlawful contact with victim.

Logan Andonian, 802 Holgate Ave., Defiance, stop sign violation, $55 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.

Dismissed: Georgia M. Nichols, Paulding, disorderly conduct; Beant Gill, Ontario, marked lanes, distracted driving; Pete Sherlock, North Augusta, SC, driving under suspension

