Paulding County Court

Anthony Hicks, Oakwood, was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court on two counts unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Sentenced: Christopher Speelman, Paulding, failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Steven Goheen, Paulding, domestic violence, $100 fine, one day in jail, standard probation, 20 hours of community service, submit to an evaluation, have no contact with victim; Devin Byler, Terre Haute, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Patrick Hodgin, Fort Wayne, unsafe vehicle, $70 fine; Angela Lands, Oakwood, criminal damages, $100 fine; Donna Anderson, 14651 Power Dam Road, Defiance, distracted driving, took course; Terri McCabe, Paulding, distracted driving, took course.

Michael Smith, Oakwood, two counts of failure to confine dog, $25 fine each.

Noah Droz, Farmington, Mich., distracted driving, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.

Scott Fressie, Toledo, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession, dismissed.

Angelo Youghbor, Noblesville, Ind., speed, $100 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed. 

Angela Pierce, Convoy, no operator's license, $100 fine; speed, $35 fine. 

Dismissed: Megan Rupp, Paulding, assault; Daniel Tiul Cock, Sidney, open container; Brooke Wiedeman, Wolcott, Ind., OVI and failure to control.

