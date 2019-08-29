• Court Results

Paulding County Court

Preliminary hearings: Jennifer Bryant, Oakwood, trespassing and possession; Joshua Jennings, address unavailable, possession of drugs and obstructing justice.

Sentenced: Colin Gross, Antwerp, no motorcycle license, $200 fine; John Sandoval, Paulding, junk violation, $50 fine; Daniel Mullins Jr., Antwerp, consent requirement, $105 in costs; Scott Kirkland, Paulding, suspension, $200 fine, two days jail; Britnie Walton, Antwerp, assault, $100 fine, two days jail, have no unlawful contact with victim; Brenda J. Fisher, Paulding, driving under suspension, $100 fine, 15 days jail; Angel Omonayin, Paulding, failure to confine a dog, $25 fine; Johnathan Wells, Antwerp, theft, $200 fine, 22 days jail; Drew Messmann, Cloverdale, criminal damaging, $100 fine, standard probation; Jerel Tousley, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, $75 fine.

Crystal Mullins, Haviland, stop sign violation, $55 fine; expired license, $100 fine.

Timothy Kates, Anderson, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of marijuana, $100 fine.

Brenda Fisher, Antwerp, suspension, $100 fine; speed, safety belt, dismissed.

John Arnett, Oakwood, OVI, $525 fine, 10 days jail, 30 hours of community service, complete Thinking for a Change, risk assessment, secure a valid driver's license; failure to control, dismissed. 

Coron Henderson, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, $300 fine; speed, $45 fine; distracted driving, $100 fine.

Kenneth Schlegel, Paulding, failure to control, $70 fine; suspension, dismissed. 

Cody Roth, Grover Hill, no motorcycle license, $75 fine; speed, dismissed.

Terry Petersen, Liberty Center, possession, $100 fine; open container, $100 fine; OVI, $375 fine, three days jail, community control, evaluation at Westwood, secure valid driver's license; left of center, $50 fine; resisting arrest, drug paraphernalia, turn signals, safety belt, dismissed.

Onelda Pier, Oakwood, reckless operation, $250 fine, evaluation at Westwood, secure a valid driver's license, 40 hours of community service; failure to control, $50 fine; safety belt, $30 fine; open container, dismissed.

Travis Mason, Melrose, OVI, $375 fine, three days jail; left of center, $55 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.

