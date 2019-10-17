• Court Results

Paulding County Court

Bound over: William T. Reed, 14633 Ohio 171, Defiance, assault, abduction.

Sentenced: Kaleb Simonin, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., Defiance, theft, $250 fine, standard probation, secure a valid driver's license, 40 hours of community service, gain/maintain employment; Kristy Dix, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Kristy Dix, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Robert Freeman, South Euclid, possession of marijuana, $100 fine and all contraband to be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Brian Whetstone, Bryan, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband to be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Michael Geiger, Cecil, OVI, $850 fine, 30 days in jail, community control, 40 hours of community service, complete risk assessment; William Korte, 14556 Dohoney Road, Defiance, reckless operation, $250 fine, three days in jail, secure a valid driver's license; Safwan Rashad, Fort Wayne, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, $70 fine.

Michael D. Geiger, Paulding, OVI, $250 fine, three days in jail; safety belt, dismissed.

Austin Webb, Oakwood, driving under suspension, $200 fine; speed, $155 fine.

Matthew Foldvary, 1886 Redwood Drive, Defiance, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; trespassing, dismissed.

Dismissed: Jessica Koppenhofer, Antwerp, domestic violence, two counts of sexual imposition; Danielle Nash-Kleinhenn, Paulding, domestic violence.

Tags

Load comments