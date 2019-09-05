• Court Results
Paulding County Court
Donald Richcreek, 28, Oakwood, was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court on a charge of murder. He is being charged with murder, an unclassified felony, related to the shooting death of his brother, Anthony, 28. The alleged incident occurred on Aug. 10 at their residence at 07598 County Road 187.
Joshua Jennings, address unavailable, was bound over to Paulding County Common Pleas Court on two counts of obstructing justice and possession of drugs.
Sentenced: Angel Omonayin, Paulding, failure to confine dog, $25 fine; Johnathan Wells, Antwerp, theft, $200 fine, 22 days in jail; Drew Messmann, Cloverdale, criminal damages, $100 fine, standard probation; Jerel Tousley, Oakwood, disorderly conduct, $75 fine; Gabriela Capote, Greenwood, Ind., no operator's license, $100 fine; Nathan Ray, Van Wert, driving under suspension, $200 fine;
Joshua Moore, Van Wert, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband destroyed or put to lawful use.
Crystal Mullins, Haviland, operator's license expired, $100 fine; stop sign violation, $55 fine.
Brandon Cooper, Oakwood, resisting arrest, $200 fine, 30 days in jail; driving under suspension, $200 fine.
Timothy Kates, Anderson, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
James Dunno, Paulding, driving under suspension, $250 fine and three days in jail, community control, secure a valid driver's license; driving under suspension, $250 fine; failure to control, $70 fine; hit skip, dismissed.
Antonio Barajas Jr., Paulding, failure to reinstate, $200 fine; improper backing, $55 fine.
Isaac Swary, Payne, endangering children, $150 fine, 10 days in jail, standard probation, no contact with victim, 40 hours of community service, no unlawful contact with minor children, complete Thinking for a Change and a risk assessment; assault, $150 fine.
Joshua Moore, Van Wert, OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail; stop sign violation, $30 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.
Denices Nelson, Toledo, driving under suspension, $375 fine; speed, $100 fine.
Joseph Fowler, 15732 Power Dam Road, Defiance, registration violation, $70 fine; marked lanes, dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.