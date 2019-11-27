Paulding County Court
Sentenced: Mitchell Porter, Oakwood, intimidating a witness, four days jail; Valerie Reedy, Van Wert, persistent disorderly conduct, two days in jail, have no unlawful contact with victim; David Crenshaw, Toledo, driving under suspension, $150 fine, six-month license suspension; Colby Olwin, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, dismissed with costs; Jessica Stevens, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, dismissed with costs; Michelle Ritchie, 19784 Defiance County Road 198, confinement of dog, $25 fine; Tyler Revos, Paulding, junk ordinance, $25 fine, become compliant with village code; Brandon Berridge, 843 ½ Washington Ave., Defiance, driving under suspension, dismissed by the state; Brittany Mobley, Haviland, failure to control, $70 fine; Brent Schlatter, Paulding, failure to stop for a school bus, $100 fine; Heath Lee Schlagenhauf, Bluffton, Ind., failure to control, $70 fine, restitution for damaged mailboxes; Richard Andrews, Van Wert, driving under suspension, dismissed with costs; Holly Hinchcliff, Paulding, assault, dismissed with costs; Cameron Starr, Cecil, failure to control, $70 fine.
Steve Branham, Oakwood, OVI, $525 fine, 30 days jail, one-year license suspension, community control, Thinking for a Change program; open container, failure to control, dismissed.
Craig Hulett, Cloverdale, OVI, $250 fine, three days jail, six-month license suspension; physical control, $250 fine, 10 days jail, community control, evaluation at Thinking for a Change program; fictitious plates, dismissed.
Donavan Campbell, Adrian, Mich., possession of marijuana, $100 fine; OVI, $375 fine, three days in jail, one-year license suspension, handgun forfeited to arresting agency; headlights, no tail lights, dismissed.
Trinitey Brown, Grover Hill, assured clear distance, $45 fine; distracted driving, $100 fine, complete distracted driving course.
Adam Adkins, Paulding, reckless operation, $250 fine, three days in jail, four-month license suspension; marked lanes, left of center, dismissed.
Skyler Hensley, Paulding, driving under suspension, dismissed; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Ned Holle, Fort Wayne, speed, $100 fine; no safety belt, driving under suspension, dismissed.
Anthony Rooks, Paulding, failure to control, $70 fine; OVI, dismissed.
Paris Cooper, Sterling Heights, Mich., no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $100 fine.
Rodney Miller, Payne, endangering children, $100 fine, three days in jail, no unlawful contact with victims, submit an evaluation and complete parenting classes, 20 hours of community service, probation and risk assessment; domestic violence, dismissed.
Austin Webb, Oakwood, passing bad check, $100 fine, 40 hours community service, maintain employment, pay restitution of $450; theft, dismissed.
Ian McGlothlin, Lafayette, Ind., speed, $45 fine; driving under suspension, dismissed.
Chad Salm, Paulding, registration violation, $70 fine; no safety belt, $30 fine.
Angela Pierce, Payne, failure to control, $250 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.
Charles Ponder, Hamilton, failure to control, $70 fine; distracted driving, dismissed.
