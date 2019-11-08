Paulding County Court
Sentenced: Esiquiel Ramirez Jr., Continental, criminal trespassing, $100 fine; Thomas McMichael, Cecil, permitting drug abuse, $100 fine, 26 days in jail, complete 20 hours of community service and Thinking for a Change program, probation, find employment, secure valid operator's license, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; Catherine Davenport, Birmingham, Ala., failure to control, $70 fine; Joyce Carlisle, Payne, distracted driving, took course; Brandon Ross, Oakwood, assault, $100 fine and five days in jail, standard probation, complete risk assessment, maintain employment, have no contact with victim or his residence; James Mason, Cecil, failure to control, $70 fine; Vincent Groh, Grover Hill, failure to control, $70 fine; Jonathan King, Harbor view, driving under suspension, $500 fine.
Taylor Gover, Detroit, speed, $100 fine; safety belt, $30 fine.
Sean Hindman, Anderson, Ind., no operator's license, $250 fine; speed, $50 fine.
Grant Gillett, Grover Hill, physical control, $600 fine, three days in jail; turn signals, left of center, dismissed.
Latrey Smoot, Kokomo, Ind., drug paraphernalia, $100 fine; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use.
Wyatt Miller, Oakwood, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; physical control, $375 fine, 3 days jail; left of center, $50 fine; drug paraphernalia, OVI, dismissed.
Dismissed: Lisa Hurless, Payne, passing bad checks; Charles Gentry, Indianapolis, driving under suspension, speed; John Fussner, Cincinnati, failure to obey traffic control devises; Jacob Stone, Indianapolis, OVI, speed; Alexander Sessford, Cecil, domestic violence.
