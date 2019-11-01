Paulding County Court
Bound over: Charles Gentry, Indianapolis, driving under suspension.
Sentenced: Maria Wheeler, Payne, obstruction, $169 fine, three days in jail, 40 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to arresting officer; Timothy Lotzer, Harlan, Ind., disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Lucan Starr, Cecil, disorderly conduct, $100 fine; Thomas Justinger, Melrose, disorderly conduct, $100 fine, three days jail; Esiquiel Ramirez Jr., Napoleon, unauthorized use, $100 fine, 20 days jail; Thomas McMichael, Cecil, permitting drug abuse, $100 fine, 26 days jail, secure valid operator's license, 20 hours of community service, complete thinking for a change program, all contraband shall be forfeited, seek employment and probation; Joyce Carlisle, Payne, took distracted driving course.
Wyatt Miller, possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; drug paraphernalia, dismissed.
Esiquiel M. Ramirez Jr., 19782 Ohio 111, Defiance, driving under suspension, $100 fine; failure to control, $70 fine.
Dylan Lawson, Melrose, reckless operation, $250 fine, three days jail; driving under suspension, $250 fine; and safety belt, $30 fine.
Alexis Barber, Toledo, drug paraphernalia, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; possession of marijuana, $100 fine, all contraband shall be forfeited and destroyed or put to lawful use; suspension, $500 fine.
Grant Gillett, Grover Hill, physical control, $600 fine, three days jail; turn signals, left of center, dismissed.
Wyatt Miller, Oakwood, physical control, $375 fine, three days jail; left of center, $50 fine; OVI, dismissed.
Dismissed: Johnny Gonzales, Paulding, assured clear distance.
