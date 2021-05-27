Paulding Common Pleas
Tony Hanson, 49, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 180 days in Paulding County Jail (with credit for 120 days served while his case was pending) and be admitted to the W.O.R.T.H. Center and complete its program. He also was fined $1,350 and given a five-year operator's license suspension. Hanson operated a vehicle while under the influence on Jan. 18, having been convicted previously of three or more OVI violations.
Mary Whited, 33, Huntington, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of OVI, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she receive a drug/alcohol and mental health assessment and follow its treatment recommendations. He also was fined $1,350 and given a five-year operator's license suspension. Whited operated a vehicle while under the influence on Aug. 8, 2019, having been convicted previously of four OVI violations.
Jessy May, 26, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 7.
Jeremy Lamond, 42, Oakwood, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years and required to follow a drug intervention treatment plan.
Heather Bakowski, 27, Melorse, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Her motion for intervention in lieu of conviction was scheduled for a hearing on July 12 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Shawn Dempsey, 41, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
James Dunno, 36, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Danielle Haley, 36, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 7 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Steven Hamilton, 53, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to forgery, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for June 7 and bond was set at $11,250 cash or surety.
Randy Hoersten, 43, Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 12 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeremy Leiter, 47, Melrose, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 12 and his $5,000 bond was continued.
Joshua Newsome, 33, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to complicity, a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; harassment by inmate, a fifth-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and escape, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Robert Wells III, 31, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded not guilty to improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 12 and his $5,000 bond was continued.
An indictment was dismissed against Miranda Bussing, 40, Paulding, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.