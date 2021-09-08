James Dunno, 36, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 90 day in Paulding County Jail with credit for 42 days served while his case was pending and he complete the W.O.R.T.H. Center program. Upon his acceptance into the program, the remaining jail time will be suspended.
Thomas Phillips, 55, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 4.
Charles Thompson, 29, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; possession of drugs (suboxone), a fifth-degree felony; possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and bond was set at $125,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Heather Bakowski, 28, Melrose, was granted a motion for intervention in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on supervision for two years. Among the conditions: complete treatment programs recommended by Westwood Behavorial Health Center, Inc. and provide 20 hours of community service work.
Cordarrly Ivory, 34, Indianapolis, Ind., was granted a motion for intervention in lieu of conviction on a charge of possession of marijuana, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on supervision for two years. Among the conditions: complete treatment programs recommended by Hamilton Center, Inc., and provide 20 hours of community service work.
An indictment of Jason Grunden, 41, Van Wert, on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
