Paulding Common Pleas
Patrick Hodgin, 49, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 60 days in Paulding County Jail and receive a drug and alcohol assessment through Park Center.
Cynthia Morningstar, 32, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve four days in Paulding Jail with credit for four days served while her case was pending, complete a drug assessment through Westwood Behavorial Health Center, Inc., and follow any treatment recommendations. She hindered the discovery or apprehension of another person implicated in a crime. A charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Victoria Short, 41, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on a charge of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control with conditions, including that he she serve four days in Paulding County Jail with credit for two days served while her case was pending. The charge was amended from perjury, a third-degree felony, which had alleged that she made a false statement while under oath.
Jessica Vanvalkenburg, 34, Cecil, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
Derrick Bennett, 31, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.
James Glass, 52, Payne, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25 and his bond was continued.
Jacqueline Gonzales, 42, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to illegal voting, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 14 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Mandy Gunn, 36, Marion, Ind., pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Larry Mullins Jr., 37, pleaded not guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8 and his bond was continued.
Gary Owens, 59, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and his bond was continued.
Andrew Swanson Jr., 19, Kent, pleaded not guilty to improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and forgery, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 1 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Amber Vance, 31, address unknown, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25 and bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
An indictment was dismissed against Elmeco Crisp, 44, Lima, for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.
An indictment was dismissed against Todd Johnson, 37, Defiance, for failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.