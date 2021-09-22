Matthew White, 38, Oakwood, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 60 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 58 days served while his case was pending, and receive a mental health assessment from Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc. and follow its recommendations.
Charles Brown, 32, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25. Brown is charged with shooting Dustin Dobbelaere of Defiance multiple times with a firearm during an altercation in Oakwood on Sept. 6.
Shawn Dempsey, 51, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; eight counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and eight counts of counts of theft, including six fifth-degree felonies and two first-degree misdemeanors. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 18 and bond was set at $125,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 25.
Kasey Helms, 35, Payne, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Shane Redman, 28, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin, a third-degree felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; possession of drug abuse instruments, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 18 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance privilege.
An indictment of Vantreese Jones, 25, Indianapolis, for improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
An indictment of Alexis Smith, 25, Dearborn Heights, Mich., for assault, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed after she was declared incompetent to stand trial.
