Paulding Common Pleas
David Dadou, 35, Sterling Heights, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 17 days in Paulding County Jail and obtain a GED. He also was fined $1,000. A charge of trafficking in marijuana, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Samantha Fenter, 32, Haviland, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 33 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 33 days served in jail while her case was pending and receive an assessment by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
Brendon Fry, 22, Paulding, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 10.
