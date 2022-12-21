Richard Alford, 40, Fort Wayne, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 55 days served in jail while his case was pending. He led Ohio Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed pursuit on Nov. 2, 2021 on U.S. 24, reaching speeds of 119 miles per hour before abandoning the vehicle he was driving and fleeing on foot.


