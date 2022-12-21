Richard Alford, 40, Fort Wayne, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 55 days served in jail while his case was pending. He led Ohio Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed pursuit on Nov. 2, 2021 on U.S. 24, reaching speeds of 119 miles per hour before abandoning the vehicle he was driving and fleeing on foot.
Tracey Pardo, 36, Marysville, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years and ordered to complete an alcohol assessment and follow any treatment recommendations
Gerald Adams, 65, Defiance, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed under supervision for two years on condition he comply with terms of the intervention plan recommended by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.
Kirsten Gipple, 20, Hicksville, was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. She was placed under supervision for two years on condition she comply with terms of the intervention plan recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
Jessica Sauder, 31, Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 9 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.