Eric Marshall, 26, Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. The case was scheduled for a disposition hearing on May 2 and his bond was continued.

Justin Woodruff, 32, Cecil, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 2.

