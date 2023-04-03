Bryan Clevinger, 25, Paulding, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for May 30. A charge of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a second-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Austin Lajiness, 32, Westland, Mich., pleaded guilty to attempted improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. He was given 60 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for four days served while his case was pending and ordered to forfeit a .22 handgun and ammunition seized in the investigation.
Christina Burk, 33, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for today and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Ethan Egnor, 20, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Richard Emerling, 51, Antwerp, pleaded not guilty to nonsupport of dependents, a fourth-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 25 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Kristie Scott, 36, Fostoria, was granted treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to follow the intervention plan recommended by Serenity Christian Counseling.
Daymon Walker, 29, Cecil, was granted drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to follow the intervention plan recommended by Westwood Behavioral Health, Inc.
