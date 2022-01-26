Paul Bakle, 38, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; safecracking, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 24 and bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance privilege.

Allen Foute, 54, 14979 County Road 424, Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Melinda Gonzales, 37, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 22 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

