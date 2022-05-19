Tricia Brown, 44, Centerville, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control with conditions, including that she serve 60 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 15 days served while her case was pending, and pay $11,896.08 restitution to the victim. She stole jewelry, coins, gift cards and other property from another person on June 14, 2021. A charge of grand theft, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Kara Buzard, 42, Van Wert, appeared for sentencing on charges of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and assault, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 66 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 66 days served while her case was pending and follow any recommendations made by Westwood Behavorial Health Center, Inc. Charges of breaking and entering and theft, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed. The indictment alleged that from Dec. 10-Jan. 10 they attempted to commit a fraud or alter an obligation or other security of the United States. They also allegedly trespassed in a structure on Dec. 10 and stole personal property. Additionally, Buzard is charged with attempting to conceal evidence and assaulting an employee of a correctional facility on Jan. 11.
Allen Foute, 55, Sherwood, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 64 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 64 days served while his case was pending and follow any recommendations made by Westwood Behavorial Health Center, Inc. He failed to appear for a hearing in Paulding County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond. A charge of OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Tiffany Hernandez, 31, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 31 and her bond was continued.
William Stucky, 51, Fort Wayne, was granted drug treatment in lieu of conviction on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to comply with the intervention plan offered by the Bowen Center.
