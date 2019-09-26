Paulding Common Pleas
Esiquiel Ramirez Jr., 35, 07649 Ohio 15, Defiance, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 21 with a trial on Nov. 19. Bond was set at $10,000 with a 10% provision.
Bryan Foltz, 46, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to two counts of nonsupport of dependents, fifth-degree felonies. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 31 with trial on Dec. 10. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Joshua Jennings, age unavailable, Silver Lake, Ind., pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 21 with a trial on Nov. 19. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Michelle Rooks, 33, Cecil, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 21 with a trial on Nov. 19. She was released on a personal recognizance bond.
Isaac Swary, 23, Antwerp, was granted intervention in lieu of conviction for possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and placed under the control of the Adult Parole Authority for two years. He also was ordered to submit to drug tests, complete the Intensive Outpatient Program and 20 hours of community service.
